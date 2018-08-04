BLAINE, Minn. — Kenny Perry tied a tournament record with a 12-under 60 and has a five-shot lead after two rounds of the 3M Championship.
Looking to become just the second three-time winner of the event, Perry had two eagles and eight birdies at a wet TPC Twin Cities. His two-round score of 126 is a tournament record.
Paul Goydos shot 60 in the second round en route to winning last year's event.
Perry, who won the event in 2014 and 2015, shot 30 on the front side, including holing out from 106 yards for eagle at the par-5 sixth. He birdied Nos. 12, 13, 16 and 17 on the back nine before an eagle at 18.
Glen Day (65) is five shots back; Tom Gillis (67), Lee Janzen (68) and Jerry Smith (70) are at 10 under.
