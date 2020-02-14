DELAND, Fla. — Rob Perry had 20 points as Stetson beat North Alabama 75-64 on Thursday night.
Perry made 12 of 13 from the free-throw line.
Christiaan Jones had 18 points for Stetson (14-12, 8-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Joel Kabimba added 16 points and eight rebounds. Mahamadou Diawara had 10 points and three assists.
Christian Agnew had 16 points for the Lions (10-15, 5-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Emanuel Littles added 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Hatters improve to 2-0 against the Lions on the season. Stetson defeated North Alabama 54-49 on Jan. 16. Stetson takes on Kennesaw State at home on Saturday. North Alabama plays North Florida on the road on Saturday.
