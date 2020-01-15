EASTON, Pa. — Tyrone Perry scored a career-high 19 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left, and Lafayette beat Colgate 71-67 on Wednesday.

Trailing 67-66, Lafayette passed it around the 3-point arc until Lukas Jarrett drove the lane and found Perry open in the corner for his fifth 3-pointer of the game.

Lafayette (11-5, 3-2 Patriot), which topped its win total from last season, had five players score in double figures for the second time this season. Justin Jaworski scored 16 points, Myles Cherry added 14, E.J. Stephens chipped in 12, and Jarrett had 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Jordan Burns led Colgate (13-5, 4-1) with 16 points. Tucker Richardson added 14, Rapolas Ivanauskas scored 12 and Keegan Records 10.

Colgate was ahead 60-47 with 6:45 remaining before Cherry started a 14-0 run to pull Lafayette within 60-59.