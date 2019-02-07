OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill vetoed last year by then-Gov. Mary Fallin that would allow Oklahoma residents to carry a gun without any training or a background check appears to be sailing toward the new Republican governor, who suggested he'll sign it.

Dubbed "constitutional carry" by its supporters, the measure easily cleared its first legislative hurdle Thursday when a House committee approved it on a 7-2 vote. The measure now advances to the full House. A similar bill has been introduced in the Senate.

Similar legislation cleared the House and Senate last year, but Fallin vetoed it over concerns about the elimination of training and background checks, and opposition from law enforcement.

New Gov. Kevin Stitt and Senate Republican Leader Greg Treat both say they support the concept.