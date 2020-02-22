ST. LOUIS — Javonte Perkins had 25 points as Saint Louis topped VCU 80-62 on Friday night.
Hasahn French had 18 points for Saint Louis (19-8, 8-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Terrence Hargrove Jr. added 11 points. Jordan Goodwin had 10 points.
Marcus Santos-Silva had 11 points for the Rams (17-10, 7-7), who have now lost four consecutive games. De'Riante Jenkins added 10 points.
Saint Louis plays Saint Joseph's at home on Wednesday. VCU faces UMass on the road on Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Live: Memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Watch it here
Mourners gathered Monday in downtown Los Angeles to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant, hours before a sold-out memorial service for the basketball superstar and his 13-year-old daughter was scheduled to start.
Wolves
Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Kobe Bryant's wife offered a poignant portrait of her NBA superstar husband and their daughter Monday at a sold-out memorial service for the two, who were among nine people killed last month in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles.
Wolves
The Latest: Michael Jordan says Kobe Bryant like a brother
The Latest on the public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in downtown Los Angeles (all times local):
Sports
Men hire lawyer over alleged abuse by U. of Michigan doctor
Several men alleging sexual abuse by a deceased University of Michigan doctor have retained a California law firm that is representing dozens of accusers who sued Ohio State University in a similar case, a lawyer said Monday.
Sports
Victims turn to media to expose sex abuse by college doctors
Robert Julian Stone was tired of waiting, afraid that complaints of sexual abuse at the hands of a former University of Michigan doctor would be…