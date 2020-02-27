ST. LOUIS — Javonte Perkins had 21 points as Saint Louis beat Saint Joseph's 76-63 on Wednesday night.
Hasahn French had 19 points and eight rebounds for Saint Louis (20-8, 9-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jordan Goodwin added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 13 points and three blocks.
Ryan Daly had 16 points for the Hawks (5-23, 1-14). Cameron Brown added 14 points.
The Billikens improve to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. Saint Louis defeated Saint Joseph's 78-73 on Feb. 1. Saint Louis matches up against Rhode Island on the road on Sunday. Saint Joseph's takes on Fordham at home on Saturday.
