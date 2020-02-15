ST. LOUIS — Javonte Perkins had 24 points and Jordan Goodwin combined 18 points with 11 rebounds as Saint Louis defeated La Salle 84-69 on Saturday.
Tay Weaver added 11 points and Hasahn French had 10 rebounds for Saint Louis (18-7, 7-5 Atlantic 10 Conference).
Ayinde Hikim had 17 points for the Explorers (11-13, 2-10). Scott Spencer added 17 points. Christian Ray had seven rebounds.
The Billikens improved to 2-0 against the Explorers on the season. Saint Louis defeated La Salle 77-76 on Jan. 29.
Saint Louis plays at UMass on Tuesday. La Salle plays Fordham at home on Wednesday.
