First Day Of Summer Friday

Friday is the Summer Solstice, which marks the beginning of Astronomical Summer in the northern hemisphere. Summer will officially begin at 10:54 AM CDT. Today is the longest day of the year in the Twin Cities, with 15 hours, 36 minutes and 49 seconds of daylight. From here on out, the days once again get shorter until we hit the minimum amount of daylight in a day - 8 hours, 46 minutes, and 12 seconds on December 21st and 22nd.

Severe Storm Threat Friday

As storms roll through the region Friday and Friday Night, a few of them could be on the strong side. The Twin Cities is under a Marginal Risk of severe weather, with parts of western and southern Minnesota under a Slight Risk. Large hail and damaging winds would be the main threats.

Periods Of Rain Expected Through The Weekend

By DJ Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

Have you noticed you've been watering your lawn a little more frequently recently just to try and keep it green? After the ninth wettest Spring and eleventh wettest May on record in the Twin Cities, we've received a break in the rainfall department so far this month. Through Wednesday, only 0.54" of rain has fallen at MSP airport in June, which is over 2" below average and ranks as the eighth driest start to June on record.

The next few days could help us make up that rainfall deficit so far this month. Periods of showers and storms are expected today through early next week, with the potential of 1-2" of rain to soak gardens across southern Minnesota.

While Astronomical Summer begins today at 10:54 AM Central Time, it will certainly feel a lot more like summer as we head into the last full week of June. Highs will climb into the low 80s early next week, and then into the mid-80s by Wednesday. I imagine a lot of air conditioners will be humming away in my neighborhood once again - and mine will be joining in on the chorus as well!

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

FRIDAY: Afternoon/overnight storms. Wake up low: 60. High 75. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind SE 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Wake up low 61. High 76. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Drier, but storm chances linger. Wake up low 65. High 78. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind W 3-8 mph.

MONDAY: Another round of storms. Wake up low 62. High 79. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind W 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY: AM departing shower? Clearing skies. Wake up low 62. High 83. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm! Wake up low 64. High 85. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 3-8 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A few late day storms. Wake up low 66. High 85. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SE 3-8 mph.

This Day in Weather History

June 21st 1989: Fairmont has a wind gust of 76 mph during a severe thunderstorm.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

June 21st Average High: 81F (Record: 95F set in 1910)

Average Low: 61F (Record: 39F set in 1992)

Average Precipitation: 0.15" (Record: 2.95" set in 2002)

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

June 21st Sunrise: 5:26 AM

Sunset: 9:03 PM *Length Of Day: 15 hours, 36 minutes and 49 seconds

*Daylight Gained Since Yesterday: ~1 second *When Will We See The Most Daylight This Year? June 21st (15 hours, 36 minutes, and 49 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/After 5:30 AM: July 1st (5:30 AM)

*Latest Sunset This Year: 9:03 PM from June 20th to July 2nd

Minnesota Weather Outlook We'll watch the chance of more showers and storms across a good portion of the state Friday, with the highest chances in the Twin Cities occurring Friday Night. Highs will be in the 70s for most locations, although areas along the North Shore will be stuck in the 60s. Across most of the state, highs will be below average on Friday by up to 10F. Areas along the International Border will be the closest to average Friday afternoon, with highs even above average in Grand Marais. The average high for June 21st in the Twin Cities is 81F. We do see a warming trend in the forecast as we head toward the weekend and next week, with highs likely around 80F by Sunday and into at least the mid-80s by the middle of next week. The GFS is showing the potential of highs in the 90s late next week, meanwhile, the Euro only has them in the low to mid-80s. We'll continue to watch rounds of showers and storms through the first part of next week, with the potential of 1-2" of rain here in the Twin Cities. We'll then see a slight break in the rain potential for a few days, before more chances return toward the second half of the week.

National Weather Forecast

An area of low pressure will be departing the Northeast Friday, still producing the potential of showers and storms that will taper off throughout the day. A new system pushing east into the Central United States will produce showers and storms across the region, with rain stretching back into the Northern Rockies. In some of the higher elevations of the Northern Rockies, some Summer Solstice snow will be possible.

A few areas of heavy rain will be possible through Saturday evening, with over an inch of rain possible in parts of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, as well as in the Northeast.

Crops Chasing Growing Degree Days

More from the Progressive Farmer : "The magnitude of just how slow the 2019 crop season has been shows up in emergence rates. USDA's weekly progress report for the week ended June 16 placed the corn emergence rate at 79%. That is by far the lowest emergence rate going back to 1998. This pace is 13 percentage points less than the 92% rate logged in 2013, and 15 points below the 94% tallied in 2011. Soybean emergence is way, way low as well, at only 55% as of June 16, 2019. That is 11 percentage points less than the 66% rate recorded in 2013, and 18 points below the 73% emergence figure in mid-June 2008."

With More Storms and Rising Seas, Which U.S. Cities Should Be Saved First?

More from the New York Times : "As disaster costs keep rising nationwide, a troubling new debate has become urgent: If there’s not enough money to protect every coastal community from the effects of human-caused global warming, how should we decide which ones to save first? After three years of brutal flooding and hurricanes in the United States, there is growing consensus among policymakers and scientists that coastal areas will require significant spending to ride out future storms and rising sea levels — not in decades, but now and in the very near future. There is also a growing realization that some communities, even sizable ones, will be left behind."

Himalayan melt rate doubles in 40 years

More from Climate News Network : "The Himalayan melt rate is now thawing glaciers on whose water many millions of lives depend twice as fast as just four decades ago, researchers say. One scientist thinks the glaciers may have lost a quarter of their mass in the last 40 years. A new, comprehensive study shows the glaciers’ melting, caused by rising temperatures, has accelerated significantly since the turn of the century. The study, which draws on 40 years of satellite observations across India, China, Nepal and Bhutan, shows the glaciers have been losing the equivalent of more than 20 inches (about half a metre) of ice each year since 2000, twice the amount of melting recorded from 1975 to 2000."