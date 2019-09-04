Postcard-Perfect Weather On Tap Today



An old friend offered up sound advice a long time ago. "Maybe buy a cabin on a lake. Rent a beach house on the ocean." Now, more than ever, I understand the wisdom of those words.



According to NOAA five of the ten strongest hurricanes ever observed in the Atlantic have occurred since 2016. Weather is random, is this just a natural cycle? Perhaps. But ocean water is consistently warmer, jet fuel for storms that get their energy from from warm, deep eddies of tropical water.

Dorian is larger, but wind speeds have dropped off. The risk of coastal flooding is significant, especially over the Carolinas.

Today will be much too nice to work (hard) with blue sky and very little wind. Doppler radar will be freckled with T-storms tomorrow; another batch of showery rain arrives Saturday. Sunday looks a little brighter and

drier, but weekend temperatures hold in the 60s.

A warm, thundery start to next week gives way to another cool front. I suspect that's a trend. Ah September, a time of shorts and sweatshirts.

EF-1 Tornado Confirmed Near Mound Monday Evening. I did a live update on WCCO Radio from my basement after seeing the Doppler signature - first time for everything. WCCO-TV reports: "...In Minnetrista, which is just east of Watertown, city officials say they are assessing the damage after the tornado moved through the area late Monday evening. The National Weather Service initially reported the radar-indicated tornado shortly after 10 p.m. along County Road 15 just east of County Road 92. When officers arrived in the area, they saw significant tree damage and some structural damage along a line from CR 92 east along CR 15 – as well as along some connecting side streets up to Minnetonka Sportsmen Club, located at 7480 County Rd 15 in Mound..."

"Bigger Picture, It's Climate Change". Great Lakes Flood Ravages Homes and Roads. Lakes...flooding? Yep. Here's a clip from The Guardian: "...The havoc wreaked on communities bordering the Great Lakes is a result of their water level steadily rising over the last five years and spiking to record levels this spring and summer. In 2019, the lakes’ depths ranged from 14in to nearly 3ft above long-term averages, according to data from the US army corps of engineers. In June, water in the Lakes St Clair, Ontario, Superior and Erie set records for monthly mean levels, while Lake Michigan-Huron rose to 1in from its recorded peak. That is leading to widespread damage in coastal cities, eroded shorelines and beaches and many other issues. The record levels come just five years after the lakes experienced historically low levels in 2014, and climate scientists say it is clear what’s fueling the drastic swing: the Earth’s rising temperatures..."

Photo credit : "There’s no doubt that we are in a region where climate change is having an impact,’ said Richard B Rood, a University of Michigan professor." Photograph: Colter Peterson/AP.

What To Do After a Hurricane. I wrote a story for Medium underscoring a sad point: many people survive the hurricane, only to perish in the aftermath, days or even weeks/months after the storm strikes. Here's an excerpt from Medium: "Technological breakthroughs like weather satellites and computer models have lowered the death toll over time, but there are harrowing exceptions. In spite of timely warnings, Hurricane Katrina (2005) left 1,833 dead and Hurricane Maria (2017) killed 2,981 people. It may be counterintuitive, but most of the deaths occurred days or even weeks after the hurricane struck. “Statistics now show that more people are being killed or injured after the storm rather than during it” says meteorologist Dennis Feltgen, Communications & Public Affairs Officer at NOAA’s National Hurricane Center in Miami. How is that possible? As the graphic above explains, hurricane survivors are often victims of heart failure and other medical maladies, vehicle accidents, fires and electrocution. It’s very possible to survive the storm, but not the aftermath..."

Storm Leaves Bahamas Devastated: Climate Nexus has links and headlines: "Hurricane Dorian has created a "historic tragedy" in the Bahamas, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said this Monday, after the storm stalled over the islands for 24 hours over the weekend. Grand Bahama's airport was submerged nearly 6 feet underwater while water reached up to the second floor of buildings, leading to a surge in distress messages from people trapped in buildings or on roofs attempting to escape rising floodwaters. While the storm has moved on from the islands, officials say residents could face heavy rains and storm surge throughout this evening." (AP, Washington Post $, BBC, The Guardian)

Praedictix Briefing: Wednesday morning, September 4th, 2019

Dorian is paralleling the eastern Florida coast this morning, bringing coastal areas some heavy rain bands as well as tropical storm force wind gusts. As of the 9 AM EDT update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Dorian was a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph. The center of the system was 90 miles east-northeast of Daytona Beach, FL, or 135 miles east-southeast of Jacksonville, FL, and moving to the north-northwest at 8 mph.

Over the next couple of days, Dorian will move dangerously close to the Southeast coastline, with a position near Georgia tonight and near South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday into Friday. Dorian will potentially move close enough to North Carolina Thursday Night into Friday to make landfall.

Even if the storm remains offshore, Dorian has continued to expand in size over the past few days, meaning that impacts will be felt along the coast and inland as well. This includes a life-threatening storm surge of at least 4-8 feet in some areas including Myrtle Beach and Cape Lookout, hurricane force wind gusts along the coast, and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. Up to 15” of rain could fall across portions of eastern North and South Carolina.

Several mandatory evacuations are in place in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic in association with Dorian. Here are links to state emergency management offices, which have the latest on any evacuations and shelters that are in place: Florida: https://www.floridadisaster. org/info/ Georgia: https://gema.georgia.gov/ South Carolina: https://www.scemd.org/ North Carolina: https://www.ncdps.gov/ dorian2019 Virginia: https://www.vaemergency.gov/

We are also tracking Tropical Storm Fernand, which will move into northeastern Mexico later today, as well as Tropical Storm Fourteen and Typhoon Lingling which could have impacts this weekend in Tokyo and Seoul, respectively.

Dorian As Of Wednesday Morning. Dorian has been bringing eastern Florida stronger winds and heavy rain through the overnight hours, with squalls impacting northeastern Florida as the system moves parallel to the coast. As of the 9 AM EDT update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Dorian was a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph. The center of the system was 90 miles east-northeast of Daytona Beach, FL, or 135 miles east-southeast of Jacksonville, FL, and moving to the north-northwest at 8 mph. Over the past 24 hours, over 3” of rain has fallen in DeLand, FL, with over 2” at Cape Canaveral. Overnight, a wind gust of 69 mph was reported at New Smyrna Beach, FL, with a 60 mph gust at Cape Canaveral.

Dorian Track. Dorian will continue to move in a northwesterly direction through the morning hours before turning more to the north by tonight. The system will then turn more north-northeast as we head into Thursday. This track will bring Dorian very close to the eastern Florida coast and the Georgia coast today into tonight, then close to South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday and Friday. There is the potential that we could see a landfall Thursday Night or Friday somewhere along the North Carolina coast, including the Outer Banks. If the track is a little farther west than currently forecast, it could bring the system over the South Carolina coast. Dorian is expected to remain a dangerous hurricane over the next couple of days with some slight weakening. This means that the core of Dorian will likely maintain sustained wind speeds near Category 2 strength (96+ mph) until it passes the Outer Banks.

Hurricane And Tropical Storm Alerts. Due to the continued and expected impacts of Dorian in the Southeast, Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches/Warnings are in place this morning. In coastal areas, they are in place for the following areas:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Volusia/Brevard County FL line to Ponte Vedra Beach FL

* North of Savannah River to Surf City NC

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* North of Ponte Vedra Beach FL to Savannah River

* North of Surf City NC to the North Carolina/Virginia border

* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Sebastian Inlet FL to the Volusia/Brevard County FL line

* North of Ponte Vedra Beach FL to Savannah River

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* The North Carolina/Virginia border to Chincoteague VA

* Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point southward

Across land areas, the following alerts are in place:

Hurricane Warnings: Daytona Beach (FL), Charleston and Myrtle Beach (SC), Wilmington (NC).

Hurricane Watches: Savannah (GA), Morehead City and Hatteras (NC).

Tropical Storm Warnings: Orlando, Melbourne, Jacksonville (FL), Savannah (GA), Florence (SC).

Tropical Storm Watches: Fayetteville and Greenville (NC), Virginia Beach and Norfolk (VA).

You can read hurricane local statements from local National Weather Service offices, which give a better idea of what local officials are expecting with Dorian: https://forecast.weather.gov/ wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=usa& wwa=Hurricane%20Local% 20Statement

Summary Of Threats. We will be watching the potential for heavy/flooding rains, storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and tornadoes with Dorian across portions of the Southeast. Above is a quick summary of where some of the worst conditions for each of those threats will be, with more detailed information below.

Wind Threat

Tropical Storm Force Wind Timing. This graphic gives a good timing as to when winds could start to reach tropical storm force (39+ mph) with Dorian, which will start to make last minute preparations difficult ahead of the storm. Tropical storm force winds are expected to begin to impact portions of eastern Georgia and South Carolina later today, with impacts spreading across eastern North Carolina tonight into Thursday. Hurricane force winds could start to impact portions of coastal South Carolina tonight.

Potential Peak Wind Gusts. Hurricane-force wind conditions (74+ mph) will be possible along portions of the Southeast Coast from northeastern Florida to the Carolinas over the next couple days. The best potential of this occurring would be as the system nears the coast tonight through Friday, particularly along the Carolina Coast. This would include locations like Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Wilmington, and the Outer Banks. Of course, this all depends on the overall track of Dorian, and any more of a westward track would have the potential to bring these stronger wind gusts farther inland besides just around the coast.

Potential Power Outages. According to a model run by the University of Michigan, approximately 5.8 million people from Florida to North Carolina could lose power with Dorian over the next few days, with the greatest additional outages expected across coastal areas of the Carolinas.

Storm Surge Threat

Above image is from the Coastal Emergency Risks Assessment.

Dangerous Storm Surge. As water pushes toward the East Coast, there will be the threat of a dangerous surge of water inland to areas that are typically dry, especially if the surge of water coincides with high tide. The surge of water will also come with large waves and could be in advance of the strong winds anticipated with Dorian. Water heights of 6-10 feet above mean sea level could occur from near Charleston to Myrtle Beach northward toward Wilmington and the Morehead City and New Bern areas. If the peak water rises do coincide with high tide, we could see the following storm surge from Dorian in the eastern United States:

Isle of Palms to Myrtle Beach SC...5 to 8 ft

Savannah River to Isle of Palms SC...4 to 7 ft

Myrtle Beach SC to Cape Lookout NC...4 to 7 ft

Cape Lookout NC to Duck NC, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds and the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers...4 to 6 ft

Volusia/Brevard County Line FL to Savannah River...3 to 5 ft

Sebastian Inlet FL to Volusia/Brevard County Line FL...2 to 4 ft

Duck NC to Poquoson VA, including Hampton Roads...2 to 4 ft

Charleston Harbor Tide Gauge. Two periods of major flooding are currently expected at the Charleston Harbor Tide Gauge – one occurring early this afternoon (high tide at 1:03 PM) with a second, higher, rise of water expected tonight (high tide at 1:11 AM). The rise in water tonight is currently forecasted to be higher than the peak tide associated with Irma back in 2017 (9.92 feet) and could be the second-highest on record in association with this tide gauge.

Storm Surge Watches And Warnings. Due to the potential of storm surge flooding, Storm Surge Warnings are in place from Sebastian Inlet, FL, to Surf City, NC. Storm Surge Watches are also in place from North of Surf City, NC, to Poquoson, VA, including Hampton Roads, for Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds, and for the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers.

Heavy Rain And Flooding Threat

Rain Potential. The heavy rain threat will continue over the next several days across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, especially near and along the coast. The heaviest additional rain will fall across portions of Coastal Carolina through the end of the week, with some rain totals of 10-15” possible. This heavy rain will bring the potential of flooding along with it. Here’s a breakdown of potential rainfall amounts from the NHC through Friday:

Coastal Carolinas...5 to 10 inches, isolated 15 inches.

Atlantic Coast from Daytona Beach, Florida to the Georgia-South Carolina border...3 to 6 inches, with isolated 9 inches near the Georgia coast.

Southeast Virginia...3 to 6 inches.

Flash Flooding Potential. This heavy rain will cause the potential of flash flooding along the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coasts over the next few days.

Today and tonight the greatest threat will exist from the northeast Florida coast to the central South Carolina coast, where a Moderate flash flood risk is in place. In these areas, rainfall amounts of 3-6” are possible through early Thursday morning.

On Thursday, the flood risk increases with a High Risk across portions of the Carolina coast. Another day of heavy rain from Dorian – some of it falling in areas that see heavy rain today – will continue to bring the threat of potentially life-threatening flash flooding in the region.

On Friday the greatest threat of flash flooding (a Moderate risk) is across eastern North Carolina. Heavy rain is likely to be occurring across this region due to the proximity of Dorian to the coast, which will bring the potential of flash flooding along with it.

Dorian Summary. Even though the track of Dorian mainly keeps the storm off the Southeast Coast, with the best potential of any landfall occurring across eastern North Carolina, this system will pass very close to the coast. This means that facilities from Florida to the Carolinas, and even potentially areas of the Virginia Coast and the southern Chesapeake Bay, should be prepared for impacts from this system. Those impacts will include the potential of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds along the coast, as well as very heavy rain and potentially flash flooding. As Paul stated last night, our advice is to continue erring on the side of caution and safety and prepare coastal facilities for an extended loss of power and possibly fresh water in the days to come.

Tropical Storm Fernand. We are also tracking Tropical Storm Fernand, which is bringing tropical storm conditions to portions of northeastern Mexico this morning. As of the 7 AM CDT update from NHC, Fernand had winds of 50 mph and was moving to the west at 6 mph. The center of Fernand was about 45 miles southeast of La Pesca, Mexico. Tropical Storm Warnings were in place from Puerto Altamira to the Mouth of the Rio Grande River. Fernand is expected to make landfall later today or tonight along the northeastern Mexico coast, weakening as the system continues to move inland. While tropical storm force winds are expected, the greatest threat will be heavy rain. Here are expected rainfall amounts across Mexico and southern Texas expected with this storm (via NHC):

Northeast Mexico: Tamaulipas and Central/Southern Nuevo Leon: 6 to 12 inches with isolated 18 inches, highest along the immediate Gulf Coast and in the Sierra Madre Oriental. This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

Northern Nuevo Leon and Southern Coahuila: 3 to 6 inches.

South Texas and the Lower Texas Coast: 2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches.

Tropical Storm Fourteen and Typhoon Lingling. Out in the Western Pacific, we are also tracking two systems as we head into the weekend. Tropical Storm Fourteen is expected to strengthen over the next few days, becoming a typhoon by Saturday evening (local time) and potentially packing sustained winds of 105 mph by Sunday evening as the system approaches Japan. This storm will have to be watched for potential impacts in Tokyo late this weekend into early next week. We are also tracking Typhoon Lingling, which had winds of around 85 mph as of Wednesday evening. This storm will continue northward through the end of the week and into the weekend, potentially containing winds of 120 mph by Saturday afternoon. This storm could have impacts this weekend in Seoul.

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

Dorian Stats. Thanks to Phil Klotzbach for some perspective on Dorian. Click here for the latest.

NASA's Multiple Views of Hurricane Dorian from Space. Phy.org has a timely post on the imaging resource available from low Earth orbit: "Several instruments and spacecraft from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, have eyes on Hurricane Dorian, capturing different types of data from the storm. NASA's Atmospheric Infrared Sounder (AIRS), aboard the Aqua satellite, senses emitted infrared and microwave radiation from Earth. The information is used to map such atmospheric phenomena as temperature, humidity, and cloud amounts and heights. In the AIRS imagery of Dorian, captured during the afternoon (local time) of Aug. 29, 2019, the large purple area indicates very cold clouds carried high into the atmosphere by deep thunderstorms. These clouds are also associated with heavy rainfall. Blue and green indicate warmer areas with shallower rain clouds, while the orange and red areas represent mostly cloud-free air..."

Image credit : "Three images of Hurricane Dorian, as seen by a trio of NASA's Earth-observing satellites Aug. 27-29, 2019. The data sent by the spacecraft revealed in-depth views of the storm, including detailed heavy rain, cloud height and wind." Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

How We Create Our Own Hurricane Catastrophes. Interesting perspective from The New York Times; here's an excerpt: "Over the past 167 years, 40 percent of all hurricanes that scored direct hits on the United States struck Florida. So it shouldn’t be surprising that Dorian, the latest storm to emerge from the Atlantic, has drawn a bead on Florida’s east coast. As of now, it is expected to land somewhere there on Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane. Unfortunately, we continue to construct our own disasters. A case in point: the West Palm Beach-Jupiter area of the state, within the broad cone of uncertainty for a strike by Dorian. Take a look at the growth there between 1984 and 2018..."

Animation credit : Google Earth Engine.

California Wine Carries Traces of Fukushima Fallout. Beer is suddenly looking like a good alternative, but experts say that amounts of radioactivity are harmless. Here's an excerpt from Smithsonian: "...Last January, researchers at France’s National Center for Scientific Research, or CNRS, chanced upon a series of California wines dating between 2009 and 2012. Inspired by similar tests conducted in the aftermath of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, the French team decided to analyze the California wines for traces of radioactive particles, specifically cesium-137, a man-made isotope. Their findings, newly published in the pre-print online journal Arxiv, suggest that currents and atmospheric patterns carried radioactive particles across the Pacific, where they settled on grapevines growing in California's wine regions. The team writes that bottles produced following the nuclear meltdown contain increased levels of cesium-137, with the cabernet revealing double the amount of pre-Fukushima radiation..."

A New Kind of Cybercrime Uses AI and Your Voice Against You. Deep fakes for doctored video, now this? Good grief. Quartz introduces us to a brave new world of unique hacks: "...A new kind of cybercrime that uses artificial intelligence and voice technology is one of the unfortunate developments of postmodernity. You can’t trust what you see, as deep fake videos have shown, or what you hear, it seems. A $243,000 voice fraud case, reported by the Wall Street Journal, proves it. In March, fraudsters used AI-based software to impersonate a chief executive from the German parent company of an unnamed UK-based energy firm, tricking his underling, the energy CEO, into making an allegedly urgent large monetary transfer by calling him on the phone. The CEO made the requested transfer to a Hungarian supplier and was contacted again with assurances that the transfer was being reimbursed immediately. That too seemed believable..."

Because Why Not? CNN has the story: "Soon Tesla owners will be able to stream Netflix and YouTube from the car's center dashboard so they can catch up and binge on their favorite shows on the road. However, the mode only works while the car is stopped. Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce the upcoming feature, saying that it may be available in August and "not more than a few months" if it doesn't roll out next month. Musk says that it is an "amazingly immersive, cinematic feel" due to the comfortable seats and surround sound audio, and that it has an "old school drive in movie experience." "When full self-driving is approved by regulators, we will enable video while moving," Musk wrote on Twitter..."

Cooler Pattern Dominates August. Dr. Mark Seeley reports at Minnesota WeatherTalk: "...More than half of the days in August have produced cooler than normal temperatures. As such, most climate stations report a monthly mean temperature that is 1 to 2 degrees F cooler than normal, with the largest departures in western counties. Extremes ranged from 94°F at St James (Watonwan County) on the 4th to 35°F at Hibbing (St Louis County) on the 30th. Despite the cooler than normal temperature readings for the state Minnesota did not report the nation’s lowest temperature even once during the month, somewhat unusual for our history..."

77 F. high yesterday in the Twin Cities.

77 F. average high on September 3.

76 F. high on September 3, 2018.

September 4, 1992: Early morning storms result in 3/4 to 1 3/4 inch hail in Hennepin, Dakota, Rice and Goodhue Counties.

September 4, 1941: A batch of tornadoes hits Minneapolis, New Brighton, and White Bear Lake, killing six people.

September 4, 1925: The third consecutive day of 95 degrees or above occurs in the Minneapolis area.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and spectacular! Winds: W 3-8. High: near 70



THURSDAY: Partly sunny, few T-showers. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 57. High: 77



FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine, no complaints. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 60. High: 75



SATURDAY: Unsettled with showers developing. Winds: NE 7-12. Wake-up: 56. High: 67



SUNDAY: Drier day, peeks of cool sunshine. Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: 54. High: 68



MONDAY: Clouds increase, late T-storms. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 53. High: 73



TUESDAY: Turning sunny, breezy and warmer. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 61. High: 81

Dorian Drives Home Warnings of Climate Influence on Hurricanes. Here's an excerpt from Scientific American: "...In fact, five of the 10 strongest Atlantic storms have occurred since 2016, according to NOAA. They are Dorian, Michael, Maria, Irma and Matthew. All packed winds of at least 157 mph, and each caused tens of billions of dollars in damage, according to NOAA and the Insurance Information Institute. Maria, Irma and Michael were Category 5 storms when they struck the United States; Matthew was a Category 5 as it entered the Caribbean but weakened substantially by the time it made landfall in South Carolina. Scientists have warned that hurricane intensity will rise over the next century as ocean waters warm, providing more energy to tropical systems as they move toward land. Research since 2017 has borne out such predictions, with larger, wetter and more destructive hurricanes occurring almost annually..."

Image credit : "Astronaut Nick Hague, aboard the International Space Station, posted this photograph of Hurricane Dorian to Twitter on Sept. 2, 2019." Credit: Nick Hague NASA

Why Are More Extreme Storms Stalling. Harvey, Florence, now Dorian - all stalling for extended periods of time, compounding rainfall, destructive winds and storm surges. Is there a climate connection? Here's an excerpt from Big Think: "...In recent years, scientists have identified a pattern: Severe hurricanes are not only becoming stronger and more common, but many are also moving more slowly and even stalling, as Hurricane Harvey did over Houston for days in 2017, dumping 60 inches of rain in the process. A study published in June by NASA and NOAA scientists showed that the average forward speed of North Atlantic hurricanes has slowed from 11.5 mph in 1944 to 9.6 mph in 2017. So, is climate change making hurricanes slower? It's too early to say for sure, and the issue is still an area of debate among climate scientists..."

DORIAN: Climate Nexus has more perspective: "A storm expert’s view: Dorian’s damage remains impossible to predict (New York Times $), why are hurricanes like dorian stalling, and is global warming involved? (InsideClimate News), CNN meteorologist: Never seen anything like Dorian (CNN), Trump doubles down on wrong Dorian information (MSNBC), North Carolina’s climate change blind spots make Dorian more dangerous (Slate), as Dorian nears, Florida nursing homes face heat for lacking generators (Reuters), thousands of Floridians 'unfazed' by Hurricane Dorian's storm path (Fox News), why Hurricane Dorian is so hard to track (Wall Street Journal $), when it comes to recent powerful storms, Hurricane Dorian is 1 of many (NPR), Florida nursing homes evacuating ahead of Dorian; Sen. Rick Scott ‘mad’ not all have generators (Naples News), hurricane forecasters turn to new tools to predict when storms will rapidly intensify (Washington Post $), hurricanes hard at work on Labor Day weekends in Florida (AP), Trump’s Florida Mar-a-Lago resort in Hurricane Dorian’s path (AP), Florida's cities are building to fight rising seas. Small towns may struggle to defend themselves." (CNN).

Image credit : NASA ISS.

Climate Change is Also Terrible for Your Ragweed Allergy. A post at Quartz has the good news: "...Ragweed thrives in hot, wet weather—precisely the kind of summer we now know to be typical of the climate crisis. This year, the US has experienced above-average rainfall, coupled with warm temperatures. Such perfect conditions (for ragweed) beget more plants, producing a longer ragweed season and postponing relief for allergy sufferers. “The last few years, the trend has been for higher ragweed counts, and part of that is the longer season and general climate warming,” allergist Stanley Fineman told Web MD. “We anticipate the pollen will be significant this year...”

Photo credit : "Don’t get too close." AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer.

Doctors Don't Care About the Politics of Climate Change. We Focus on the Facts. An Op-Ed at The Guardian caught my eye; here's an excerpt: "...The serious direct and indirect health impacts of climate change include mortality and morbidity resulting from heat stress and extreme weather events; an increase in the transmission of vector-borne diseases; food insecurity; mental ill-health; and negative effects from adverse changes in air pollution. There is inequity in the distribution of these impacts both within and between countries. Although there is an acknowledgement of the environmental harms associated with climate change, the connection between climate change and human health is less understood. National leadership and national coordination are required to draw attention to this issue and to implement interventions to mitigate the health impacts of climate change..."

Photo credit : "Medical associations in Australia, America and Britain declare a climate health emergency as future doctors rate climate change their biggest challenge." Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters.

With $32 Trillion in Assets, Investors Demand Immediate Action on Climate Change. Here's an excerpt from an article at Forbes: "A global group of 415 investors managing $32 trillion in assets just released a combined statement urging governments to accelerate their actions to mitigate climate change. The 2018 Global Investor Statement to Governments on Climate Change reiterated their support of the ongoing Paris Agreement discussions taking place during COP24 in Katowice, Poland. The group of global investors manages the funds of millions of beneficiaries around the world and urges governments to support and quickly adopt measures outlined in the Paris Agreement. The group warns that ignoring action against climate change could cause permanent economic damage up to four times the size of the 2008 financial crisis. To mitigate these economic damages, the group of investors calls on global leaders to commit to three priorities..."

Climate Change is Bad for the Planet, but Groundbreaking for Archeology. Quartz has a fascinating post; here's a clip: "...With global temperatures on the rise, mountain ice has begun to thaw at a drastic pace. As a result, ancient artifacts long lost between layers of ice and snow are starting to come to the surface. Since the 1990s, Otzi is just one of the thousands of remarkable discoveries that archaeologists have unearthed from glaciers and ice patches across the world. “Glacial archaeology has developed as an archaeological discipline because of the melting of mountain ice, brought on by climate change,” said Lars Holger Pilø, co-director of the Glacial Archaeology Program in Norway’s Oppland. “Glacial archaeology is quite different from normal archaeology in the lowlands. Besides the very different environment, we only have a short time window each year to conduct fieldwork— between when the snow from the previous winter has melted and the new winter snow arrives...”