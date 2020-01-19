BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Jose Perez scored 19 points as Gardner-Webb beat South Carolina Upstate 83-67 on Saturday. Eric Jamison Jr. added 18 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs, while Jaheam Cornwall chipped in 15. Jamison also had nine rebounds.
Nate Johnson had 14 points for Gardner-Webb (6-11, 2-3 Big South Conference).
Everette Hammond had 16 points for the Spartans (7-11, 2-3). Tommy Bruner added 14 points. Jatayveous Watson had 11 points.
Gardner-Webb plays Hampton at home on Monday. South Carolina Upstate matches up against High Point at home on Monday.
