WASHINGTON — Perdue is recalling more than 68,000 pounds (30,844 kilograms) of chicken nuggets because they may be contaminated with wood.
The gluten free Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets were produced on Oct. 25 and were sold at stores nationwide. They have a UPC bar code of 72745-80656 and the establishment number of P-33944 in the US Agriculture Department inspection mark.
The USDA says Perdue received three complaints that wood was found in the nuggets.
The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. However, the product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Perdue says it is recalling the product out of an abundance of caution.
