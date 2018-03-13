JERSEY CITY, N.J. — One of New Jersey's late governors is getting his wish: His ashes will spend some time in a saloon.

A ceremony at Healy's Tavern in Jersey City on Friday will honor former Democratic Gov. Brendan Byrne, who died in January at age 93.

Byrne used to joke he wanted his ashes placed in Hudson County, known for its history of political shenanigans, so he could stay active in politics.

Democratic former Gov. Jim McGreevey is hosting the event at the bar, which is owned by a former mayor.

Byrne's son says the event will be fun but adds the ashes will have a permanent home elsewhere.

Byrne served two terms as governor in the 1970s. An event honoring his legacy is planned for April 13 at Princeton University.