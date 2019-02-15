Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Arista Networks Inc., up $23.17 to $263.95

The cloud-computing company beat fourth-quarter forecasts on a surge in revenue and issued a strong first-quarter outlook.

Nvidia Corp., up $2.81 to $157.34

The chipmaker's reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast for the current year.

XPO Logistics Inc., down $7.58 to $51.97

The logistics company cut its profit forecast for the year citing the loss of a key customer.

TrueCar Inc., down $2.54 to $7.70

The provider of information on car costs fell short of profit and revenue forecasts for the quarter, while giving a weak outlook.

LogMeIn Inc., down $13.07 to $82.87

The cloud-computing company gave investors a weak first-quarter profit forecast and announced a restructuring plan.

Newell Brands Inc., down $4.53 to $17.16

The consumer products company fell short of revenue forecasts and expects weak sales going forward as it deals with the loss of key retailer Babies 'R' Us.

Mattel Inc., down $3.09 to $13.82

The toy maker issued a weaker-than-expected 2019 revenue outlook.

Pepsico Inc., up $3.32 to $115.91

The beverage maker reported sales growth in North America and plans to buy back about $8 billion in stock in 2019.