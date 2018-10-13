WALTON HEATH, England — Eddie Pepperell will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the British Masters after a 1-under 71 Saturday as he looked for his second European Tour title and a likely place in next year's Masters.
Pepperell was on 9-under 207 at Walton Heath with fellow Englishman Jordan Smith (70), Sweden's Alexander Bjork (68), American Julian Suri (69) and France's Julien Guerrier (70) tied for second.
A victory on Sunday would take Pepperell into the world's top 35 and almost certainly secure a Masters debut in 2019. The top 50 at the end of the year are guaranteed a place in the first major of the year at Augusta National in April.
The 27-year-old Pepperell began the day with a three-shot lead and was four clear when he holed from 14 feet for an eagle on the par-five 11th, with playing partners Smith and Matt Wallace (73) remarkably doing likewise.
Smith also birdied the 12th after Pepperell three-putted and another birdie on the 15th took Smith within two shots of the lead, only for him to immediately drop a shot on the next.
Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood was seven shots off the pace after rebounding from a 77 on Friday with a 70, while Ryder Cup teammate and tournament host Justin Rose was another stroke adrift following a 69.
A top-two finish on Sunday would see Rose reach the top of the world rankings for the second time this season, the 38-year-old having spent two weeks as No. 1 in September.
"That hasn't actually been on my mind," Rose said. "It's going to be tough to get there as I've got a lot of points to defend, but I've just got to focus on playing well."
