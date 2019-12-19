WASHINGTON — The Defense Department has completed security screenings of all Saudi Arabian students in the U.S. for military training and found no indications of any immediate threats, the Pentagon said Thursday, nearly two weeks after a Saudi student killed three people and injured eight others at a Florida Navy base.
Garry Reid, the director for defense intelligence, told reporters that the Pentagon will expand its role in vetting international students who come into the country for military training.
The Pentagon last week ordered a broad review of the screening procedures in response to the recent deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola by a Saudi aviation student.
