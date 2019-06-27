WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has announced the identities of two soldiers killed in combat in Afghanistan.
Killed on Wednesday in Uruzgan province were 32-year-old Army Master Sgt. Michael B. Riley and 24-year-old Army Sgt. James G. Johnston.
Riley was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Carson, Colorado. He was from Heilbronn, Germany.
Johnston was assigned to 79th Ordnance Battalion, 71st Ordnance Group, at Fort Hood, Texas. He was from Trumansburg, New York.
The Pentagon said Thursday that both men died of wounds sustained from small arms fire while engaged in combat operations. No other details were provided.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Justices deal blow to effort to limit partisan districts
The Supreme Court dealt a huge blow to efforts to combat the drawing of electoral districts for partisan gain on Thursday in a ruling that could embolden political line-drawing after the 2020 census.
National
Police: Ex-Oklahoma lawmaker died of self-inflicted gunshot
Investigators say a former Oklahoma state senator who was found dead inside his home apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot.
National
Health care, immigration top issues at Democrats' 1st debate
Ten Democrats railed against a national economy and a Republican administration they argued exist only for the rich as presidential candidates debated onstage for the first time in the young 2020 season, embracing inequality as a defining theme in their fight to deny President Donald Trump a second term in office.
National
Supreme Court refuses to approve citizenship question on 2020 census
The Supreme Court on Thursday put a hold on the Trump administration's effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, leaving it unclear whether the question will ultimately appear on the form that's supposed to start printing next week.
National
Wisconsin Supreme Court backs Enbridge in Dane County case
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Canada-based Enbridge Energy doesn't need to carry additional insurance for a pipeline project in Dane County, despite the local government's insistence that it do so in case of an accidental spill.