SAN FRANCISCO — The Pentagon has awarded Microsoft a $10 billion cloud computing contract called JEDI.
The contentious bidding process for the contract pitted Microsoft, Amazon and Oracle, among others, against one another.
Amazon had been considered an early front runner for the deal, drawing complaints from rivals.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Pentagon hands Microsoft $10B 'war cloud' deal, snubs Amazon
The Pentagon has awarded Microsoft a $10 billion cloud computing contract called JEDI .
National
'Just too darn old:' Sanders, Biden confront age concerns
Bernie Sanders insists he feels better than ever less than a month after heart surgery, but his return to the campaign trail this week sparked new questions about the unusually old age of the Democratic Party's leading 2020 presidential candidates.
Politics
Rep. Ilhan Omar tries to build record amid frequent stirs
The frequent presidential target says she prioritizes her district's concerns.
National
Accountant who ripped off Olympic snowboarder gets prison
A former Oregon certified public accountant who stole about $4.5 million from his clients, including Olympic snowboarder Daniel Kass, to support his "Playboy" lifestyle and marijuana business has been sentenced to over four years in prison.
National
Russian woman who infiltrated US politics out of prison
A tantalizing chapter in Russia's efforts to collect intelligence on American politics came to a close on Friday as a woman who worked as a covert agent was released from prison to be returned to her home country.