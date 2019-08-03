– Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Saturday that he's in favor of deploying ground-based missiles to Asia, a day after the United States formally pulled out of a Cold War-era arms treaty that directly limited such weapons.

Esper, speaking to reporters on his way to Australia, said he would like to see the deployment within "months" but did not specify an exact time line, the types of weapons the U.S. would deploy or where they would be positioned.

Such a move would likely anger China and North Korea, two countries that have long opposed the deployment of U.S. military hardware anywhere near their borders, and would most likely prompt further concern from allies that Washington is veering dangerously close to starting a new arms race.

In 2018, the U.S. announced it would withdraw from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces agreement after accusations that Russia had long dodged the treaty by repeatedly deploying nuclear-capable, medium-range missiles that could travel within the agreement's prohibited range.

On Friday, the United States formally did so, months after Russia said it would suspend its observation of major aspects of the pact in a "symmetrical" response.

The treaty's demise left a major hole in NATO's defense, and the world body said Friday that it would respond in a "measured and responsible way" to a deployment of missiles by Moscow that violated the pact. The accord banned land-based missiles that could travel 310 to 3,417 miles. Russia has repeatedly denied breaching it.

With China wielding an array of weapons capable of striking Taiwan, Japan, India and Guam, and the recent North Korean tests of short-range ballistic missiles that have been compared to Russia's nuclear-tipped Iskander ballistic missile, experts say they believe that a new arms race may be on the horizon.