DEVON, Pa. — Pennsylvania's budding medical marijuana dispensaries have just about run out of pot.
Philly.com reports Friday that high demand has caused the two open dispensaries in the Philadelphia region to go nearly dry less than two weeks after sales started under Pennsylvania's new medical marijuana program.
TerraVida Holistic Center in Bucks County says it's operating on modified hours and the Keystone shop in Devon has issued a statement saying the store's closed until further notice.
The drought is in part due to the fact that only one of the state's 12 licensed wholesalers is currently shipping to dispensaries.
More crops are expected to be ready by late March.
