EAST GREENVILLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man's 7-foot (2-meter) red tail boa constrictor has gone missing.
The snake's name is Vinny and his owner says he disappeared from his East Greenville home about three to four weeks ago. There have been no confirmed sightings since.
The snake is 10 years old and can hide anywhere.
Authorities are asking people in the Montgomery County community not to touch Vinny if they find him. Instead, they are being asked to call police.
East Greenville is about 16 miles south of Allentown.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Investigators still baffled by disappearance of Iowa student
Blake and Dalton Jack were planning to leave their small Iowa town Wednesday for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Dominican Republic.
National
Trump tweets endorsement of Wyoming US Senate incumbent
President Donald Trump is weighing in on Wyoming's U.S. Senate race, endorsing incumbent John Barrasso over a wealthy opponent in an upcoming Republican primary.
Variety
The Latest: Dad suspected in murder-suicide had lots of ammo
The Latest on a New York City murder-suicide that left four people dead, including a 6-year-old boy (all times local):
Variety
Penn State frat member gets house arrest in hazing death
A Penn State University fraternity member who plied a pledge with vodka the night he was fatally injured in a series of falls avoided jail time Tuesday when a judge sentenced him to three months of house arrest.
National
Health care and industrial stocks lead US indexes higher
U.S. stocks rose Tuesday following strong results from industrial and health care companies as well as a report that the U.S. and China are trying to restart trade talks. Small companies rallied.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.