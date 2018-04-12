WASHINGTON — Democrat Conor Lamb has been sworn in as the newest member of Congress after winning a closely watched special election in Pennsylvania.
Members of the state's congressional delegation escorted Lamb to the well of the House where House Speaker Paul Ryan administered the oath.
A Pennsylvania Republican, Bill Shuster, jokingly told the House that he and Lamb come from the same side of the aisle: "Steelers fans, not Eagles."
The top House Democrat, Nancy Pelosi, is recommending that Lamb serve on the Veterans' Affairs Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee.
The 33-year-old Lamb won his seat by about 750 votes in a Pittsburgh-area district Donald Trump captured by almost 20 percentage points in 2016.
