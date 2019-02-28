NEW YORK — J.C. Penney is closing more stores after a weak holiday sales season.
Fourth-quarter income tumbled nearly 70 percent and revenue slid 8 percent.
It did beat Wall Street expectations, and shares jumped 18 percent before the opening bell Thursday.
The company's net income was $75 million, or 24 cents per share, for the quarter. That compares with $242 million, or 77 cents per share, a year ago.
Adjusted per share was 18 cents per share, 7 cents better than analyst had projected, according to a survey by FactSet. Revenue was $3.78 billion, also beating expectations.
Same-store sales fell 4 percent, and the company says it's closing 18 stores.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
US economy grew at 2.6 percent rate in fourth quarter
The U.S. economy slowed in the final three months of last year to an annual growth rate of 2.6 percent, the slowest pace since the beginning of 2018, as various factors including the government shutdown took a toll on growth. Economists believe growth has slowed even more in the current quarter.
National
Klobuchar defends her record on regulating medical devices
In her more than two terms as a U.S. senator representing Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar has built a reputation as an effective champion for consumer safety, sponsoring bills that improve swimming pool safety, ban lead in children's products and tackle the nation's opioid crisis.
Business
Penney closes more stores as sales deteriorate
J.C. Penney is closing more stores after a weak holiday sales season.
Business
Hyundai, Kia recalls over 500K vehicles as fire risk spreads
Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than a half million vehicles in the U.S. due to new problems that can cause engine fires.
Variety
Amazon ups its anti-counterfeit game
Amazon, which has wrestled with counterfeit products on its site for years, has developed a fleet of tools that allow sellers to remove items from…