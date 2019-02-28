Lamar Stevens scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half, and Penn State had an easy time with No. 17 Maryland in a 78-61 win on Wednesday night in State College, Pa.

Myles Dread had 17 points and Myreon Jones added 10 for the Nittany Lions (12-16, 5-12 Big Ten), who led for all but 51 seconds in winning their third game in a row.

"We knew we were talented," Stevens said. "It's just another level of toughness and focus that you have to dial in to win in this league."

Aaron Wiggins led Maryland (21-8, 12-6) with 15 points, and Eric Ayala had 11.

The Nittany Lions took control in the first half. They forced eight turnovers, turned them into 12 points and took the lead for good with a 13-2 run that broke a 3-3 tie. Dread was 3-for-6 from beyond the arc in the half while Josh Reaves and Myreon Jones made back-to-back three-pointers over the final 1:36.

"If you go back and watch us in November and December and now you watch us, that's growth," Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. "You want to be the best you can be by the end of the year and we're doing that."

No. 14 Purdue 73, Illinois 56: Center Matt Haarms had 21 points and nine rebounds as the Boilermakers (21-7, 14-3) routed the visiting Illini (10-18, 6-11) after trailing 33-32 at halftime. Haarms was 8-for-8 from the field and made one three-pointer. Carsen Edwards led Purdue, which moved into a tie atop the conference with No. 6 Michigan State, with 23 points. Illinois was led by Andres Feliz and Ayo Dosunmu with nine points apiece.

Big Ten women

Michigan State 57, Penn State 48: Forward Sidney Cooks had 12 points and six rebounds as the host Spartans (19-9, 9-8) built an 18-point lead after three quarters and held off the Nittany Lions (12-16, 5-12). Lauren Ebo had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Penn State, which was 2-for-17 on three-pointers and shot 30.5 percent overall.