At first, Cordell Davis thought his fellow pledge just had too much to drink. They were pledges to Beta Theta Pi fraternity at Penn State and had just run a series of stations where they guzzled beer, wine and vodka as fast as they could.

But Tim Piazza had fallen down a flight of stairs on that February morning and was unresponsive on a couch in the frat house in State College, Pa. Davis said he thought Piazza should be at a hospital and told his new frat brothers so.

“They said ‘No, you’re overreacting. You don’t know what you’re talking about,’ ” Davis recounted in an interview on “Good Morning America” last week. “I said ‘I do know what I’m talking about. He could have a concussion.’

“They just wanted to make sure that they themselves were safe rather than Tim truly being safe.”

On Friday, authorities announced charges against 18 fraternity members after a grand jury concluded that “the Penn State Greek community nurtured an environment so permissive of excessive drinking and hazing that it emboldened its members to repeatedly act with reckless disregard to human life.”

Eight fraternity members were charged with involuntary manslaughter. Other charges included hazing, aggravated and simple assault, alcohol-related violations and ­evidence tampering.

The chapter house was celebrating with Piazza, Davis and other students who had just accepted offers to join the fraternity. During the pledging party, Piazza fell down the stairs after drinking excessively, but no one called for help for nearly 12 hours, police said. During those hours, things only got worse.

Several times, Piazza tried to stand but fell, hitting his head shortly after 3 a.m. and again at 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. He then got up, trying to get to the front door, but fell and hit his head on the door.

Fraternity brothers stepped over him, according to the findings. After 7 a.m., Piazza fell down the basement stairs again. When fraternity members found him the next morning — unconscious, cold to the touch and with blood on his face — it was more than 40 minutes before they called 911.

When police were finally summoned, they rushed Piazza to the hospital; he died the next morning.

In the wake of Piazza’s death, Penn State President Eric J. Barron permanently banned the fraternity. In a statement, he called the details in the indictment “heart-wrenching and incomprehensible” and announced beefed-up regulations for fraternities and sororities.