– Penn State kept firing pucks at Gophers goalie Mat Robson and the dam finally broke in the third period.

Liam Folkes’ goal at 6 minutes, 27 seconds of the final period — on the Nittany Lions’ 50th shot on goal — gave Penn State a two-goal lead and they scored twice more to beat the No. 8 Gophers 5-1 on Friday night in Big Ten hockey.

Until then Robson, the sophomore from Mississauga, Ontario, had kept the game competitive. At least on the scoreboard. He stop 20 shots in the first period, 25 in the second and two more in the third. He finished with 55 saves before being replaced by Eric Schierhorn after Penn State’s fourth goal.

Schierhorn had one save in his 8½ minutes of relief duty.

Freshman Casey Mittelstadt had the lone goal for Minnesota, which was outshot 61-15. He scored in the middle of the first period, about four minutes after James Robinson had put the home team ahead.

Evan Barrett and Alex Limoges had Penn State’s final two goals in the last nine minutes of the third.

With the loss, the Gophers’ grip on fourth place in the conference — the last team with home ice in the conference playoffs — shrunk to just two points over Penn State.

The Gophers are 19-14-2 overall, 10-11-2-1 in the Big Ten for 33 points. Penn State is 15-13-5, 8-10-5-2 for 31 points.

If the No. 18 Nittany Lions win Saturday’s rematch, they would move into fourth place while Minnesota would fall to fifth and have to return to State College next weekend for a best of three Big Ten quarterfinal series.

If Minnesota wins, the series would be at 3M Arena at Mariucci.