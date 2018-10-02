Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne took responsibility Monday for calling the failed fourth-and-5 running play on the Nittany Lions' final drive against Ohio State, saying "ultimately I didn't give our guys the best chance to succeed."

The play came at the Ohio State 43-yard line with 1 minute, 22 seconds left Saturday night and the Buckeyes leading 27-26. Quarterback Trace McSorley, who accounted for a school-record 461 total yards in the game, handed to Miles Sanders on an inside run and the tailback was stuffed for a 2-yard loss. Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young looped inside on the play and made the tackle after being virtually unblocked.

The Buckeyes ran out the clock from there.

"I was upset with [the play call] because there was a particular thing that I should have foreseen and I didn't," Rahne told the Associated Press. "I should have foreseen one other thing, and I didn't. That made it a little bit more difficult than I thought it was going to be."

The 38-year-old Rahne, in his first season as No. 11 Penn State's playcaller, said he was most upset that coach James Franklin and McSorley were left to answer for his call after the loss to the third-ranked Buckeyes. After games, Franklin's policy is that only he and the players address the media.

After the loss, Franklin took responsibility for the final call and he reiterated that Monday. "At the end of the day I'm the head coach and I have to take responsibility for it," Franklin told AP.

Ivy touchbacks up, concussions down

Concussions plunged in Ivy League football after the kickoff line was moved to thwart what might be the game's most dangerous play, according to a study published Monday.

The aim of the 5-yard move, from the 35-yard line to the 40, in 2016 was to have more kickoffs land in the end zone and reduce returns.

Researchers compared the two seasons since the change with the previous three years. They found the average concussion rate per 1,000 kickoffs plummeted from almost 11 to only two. Touchbacks increased to nearly 50 percent from almost 18 percent during the previous three years.

Etc.

• Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence's injury Saturday was more a neck strain than a concussion, co-­offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said Monday, so the freshman might practice this week and play this weekend for the No. 4 Tigers against Wake Forest.

• Top Iowa State running back David Montgomery is day to day after suffering an upper-arm injury late in last weekend's loss at Texas Christian.