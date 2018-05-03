BELLEFONTE, Pa. — Prosecutors want a Pennsylvania judge to rule there's enough evidence against 12 members of a Penn State fraternity charged in connection with the death of a pledge to send the case to county court for trial.

The second day of a preliminary hearing in the case related to the February 2017 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey, will be held on Thursday.

Defendants face charges that include hazing, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and alcohol violations. Prosecutors have dropped involuntary manslaughter and assault charges.

The proceeding is parallel to the charges against 14 other members of the shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, but those defendants already have had a preliminary hearing.

Officials say Piazza died last year after suffering a fractured skull and massive abdominal bleeding.