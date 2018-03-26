BELLEFONTE, Pa. — Security video shot in the basement of a Penn State fraternity house the night a pledge was fatally injured during an evening of hazing and drinking shows fraternity members plying pledges with alcohol.

Pennlive.com says testimony Monday in the preliminary hearing for 11 former members of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity focused on deleted video the FBI recovered.

This is the second preliminary hearing for the defendants, required because some charges that were previously dismissed have been refiled and additional charges were added.

The footage shows fraternity brothers handing beers or bottles to pledges, and that continued after pledge Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey, appeared to be staggering in the basement.

The hearing will decide if there's enough evidence to send the case to county court for trial.