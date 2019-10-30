The Big Ten reprimanded Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton for spitting on a Michigan State player during a game.
The conference also said Tuesday it supports the one-game suspension Shelton was given by Penn State.
Shelton will be out of the lineup for the fifth-ranked Nittany Lions during their next game Nov. 9 at No. 13 Minnesota.
Shelton was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct midway through the fourth quarter of Penn State’s 28-7 victory over the Spartans on Saturday.
