1st-$31,600, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), One Mile and One Sixteenth

2nd-$10,800, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

3rd-$20,800, Claiming $15,000-$13,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth

4th-$13,600, Claiming $8,000-$7,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

5th-$18,100, Claiming $15,000-$13,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs

6th-$28,900, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

7th-$10,800, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

8th-$15,400, Claiming $10,000-$9,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards

(c) 2018 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.