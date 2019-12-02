Milwaukee (5-3) vs. Drake (6-2)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Te'Jon Lucas and Milwaukee will battle Roman Penn and Drake. The senior Lucas is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games. Penn, a junior, is averaging 11.2 points and 5.4 assists over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: The Panthers are led by seniors Lucas and Darius Roy. Lucas is averaging 15 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists while Roy is accounting for 14.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest. The Bulldogs have been anchored by Penn and Anthony Murphy, who have combined to score 21.3 points per contest.LIKEABLE LUCAS: Lucas has connected on 33.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 15 over his last three games. He's also made 74.5 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Drake has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 83.5 points while giving up 56.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. Drake has an assist on 34 of 61 field goals (55.7 percent) over its previous three contests while Milwaukee has assists on 22 of 68 field goals (32.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Milwaukee has attempted more free throws per game than any other Horizon team. The Panthers have averaged 22.5 free throws per game.