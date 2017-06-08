– Fortunately for the Pittsburgh Penguins, their trio of stars brought their “A” games. Unfortunately for the Nashville Predators, Pekka Rinne brought his road game.

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel combining for eight points and Rinne once again not looking sharp in Steel City computed to a 6-0 Penguins beatdown Thursday night. After a one-sided affair that dished the Predators a big helping of humble pie, the Penguins find themselves one victory from back-to-back Stanley Cup championships and the Predators find themselves facing elimination for the first time during their Cinderella ride to hockey’s pinnacle.

The good news for the Predators? In order to force a Game 7, all they have to do is win one more home game Sunday in maniacal Smashville, a place they’re 9-1 this postseason, including 9-0 in games ending in regulation.

But the Predators and their No. 1 goalie will have to play a whole lot better than they did at PPG Paints Arena, where Crosby had three assists, Kessel had a goal and two assists and Malkin had a goal and assist to hand Nashville its most lopsided playoff defeat in history.

For the second time in three games in Pittsburgh, Rinne was yanked from the net. After consecutive masterpieces at home to enable Nashville to even the series at two wins apiece, Rinne allowed three goals on nine shots and never saw the second period.

Rinne fell to 0-3 in Pittsburgh this series with a 5.41 goals-against average and .756 save percentage. In his career on the road in the playoffs, he has a .902 save percentage.

It was a shocking defeat for the Predators, who sold out their watch party at Bridgestone Arena despite the CMA Festival also taking place in downtown Nashville. Yet with many tickets from Pittsburgh scalpers and secondary markets going for half of face value because there’d be no chance of the Penguins hoisting the Stanley Cup on Thursday, the Penguins came out flying and incited a jacked-up crowd.

Crosby looked ready from the outset. He created chances all period, drew the game’s first penalty and assisted on one of three first-period goals. Rinne gave up a backbreaking third goal with 10 seconds left in the period after the Predators allowed Kessel to slide into the zone easily and unimpeded.

Coach Peter Laviolette was incensed after the goal with referee Brad Meier, whom he felt gifted a 4-on-4 to Pittsburgh. Presiding over a wrestling match, Meier called coincidental holding penalties on Crosby and P.K. Subban despite Crosby unremittingly forcing Subban’s head into the ice.

But Laviolette should have been more fired up over his team’s poor play. Rinne allowed a terrible goal to Justin Schultz for Pittsburgh’s first 5-on-4 goal in the series. But it came after Crosby cut to the net through Nashville’s entire group of defenders to draw the power play. Then, the Predators allowed Bryan Rust to skate all alone through the middle of the zone before roofing a wicked backhander past Rinne against the grain. Then, Kessel and Malkin made the Predators look as if they were standing still.

In the second period and with backup Juuse Saros in the net, Conor Sheary, Kessel and Ron Hainsey scored for Pittsburgh. Twelve Penguins had at least a point in the game. The Kessel goal was his third in the past 13 games and second in the past nine, and the Sheary and Hainsey goals came off picture-perfect passes from Crosby and Malkin, respectively.

Crosby’s three points put him one behind Malkin’s 28 for the NHL scoring lead. Crosby also passed Mario Lemieux for the most points in Penguins Stanley Cup Final history (20).

Additionally, Woodbury’s Jake Guentzel matched Dino Ciccarelli and Ville Leino for the most points by an NHL rookie in a single postseason (21).

Before the game, many wondered if the Penguins simply were out of gas after last year’s Cup run and another long postseason this time around.

The answer is no. Instead, the Penguins found a way, like they usually do, and could become the NHL’s first repeat champs since 1998.