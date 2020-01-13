Minnesota Wild (20-19-6, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (28-12-5, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the Minnesota Wild after the Penguins took down Arizona 4-3 in a shootout.

The Penguins have gone 16-5-3 in home games. Pittsburgh is seventh in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Bryan Rust with 18.

The Wild are 9-14-2 on the road. Minnesota has scored 25 power-play goals, converting on 17.5% of chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 12, Pittsburgh won 7-4. Sam Lafferty recorded a team-high 3 points for the Penguins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rust leads the Penguins with 18 goals and has totaled 38 points. Evgeni Malkin has totaled four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Eric Staal leads the Wild with 33 points, scoring 16 goals and adding 17 assists. Marcus Foligno has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Wild: None listed.