Sometime in September 1943, Karoline Cohn undressed and waited for her hair to be shaved at a hut at Sobibor, the Nazi extermination camp, in eastern Poland.

Then, as Karoline, 14, walked the final steps to the gas chambers, she dropped a pendant engraved with the words “good luck” in Hebrew through the wooden floorboards.

That, at least, is a leading theory to explain the pendant, which was discovered more than 70 years later by archaeologists at the site of the extermination camp, one of the most brutal in Hitler’s killing apparatus. The pendant — and Karoline — may also have a link to Anne Frank, the young diarist who has become a powerful symbol of the Holocaust.

“There, along the path to the gas chambers of Sobibor, the pendant belonging to 14-year-old Karoline Cohn was taken, dropped and remained buried in the ground for over 70 years,” said Joel Zisenwine, director of the Deportations Database Project at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, which announced the discovery last weekend.

Ten years ago, archaeologists began excavating the Sobibor death camp, where an estimated 250,000 Jews were killed from April 1942 to October 1943. Leading the excavation team was Yoram Haimi, 55, who lost two uncles at Sobibor.

Two months ago, Haimi said, the archaeologists came upon a small and distinctive-looking triangular pendant engraved with the words “Mazel tov,” which means “good luck.” Also engraved was a birthday — July 3, 1929, above the word Frankfurt — and, on the reverse side, the Hebrew letter “hay,” which is used to signify the name of God.

This undated photograph released by the Israel Antiquities Authority shows a pendant that appears identical to one belonging to Anne Frank, Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial said Sunday. Yad Vashem says it has ascertained the pendant belonged to Karoline Cohn _ a Jewish girl who perished at Sobibor and may have been connected to the famous diarist. Both were born in Frankfurt in 1929 and historians have found no other pendants like theirs. The triangular piece found has the words "Mazal Tov" written in Hebrew on one side along with Cohn's date of birth and the Hebrew letter "heh," an initial for God, as well as three Stars of David on the other. (Yoram Haimi, Israel Antiquities Authority via AP)

After scouring tens of thousands of names in a Yad Vashem online deportation database and searching the list of Jews who had been deported from Frankfurt, Germany, Haimi said that only one name and city matched the birthday: Karoline, who was born in Frankfurt on July 3, 1929.

When the archaeologists researched pendants of that era, he said, they were struck by something else: the pendant was nearly identical to one that had belonged to Frank, who was also born in Frankfurt. Haimi said the charm found in Sobibor differed in one respect from the one belonging to Frank: the date on the pendants was different by a matter of three weeks.

The discovery offered clues but also raised several questions: Was Karoline a close friend or relative of Frank’s? Was she the one who dropped the pendant through the floorboards? Or was it a relative, perhaps her mother, who had clung to it after Karoline was killed?

Haimi said that Tuesday, an 88-year-old Israeli Holocaust survivor born in Frankfurt came forward, saying that she, too, owned a similar pendant. He said he hoped she could help solve the mystery.

Havi Dreifuss, history professor at Tel Aviv University and senior researcher at Yad Vashem, said of Karoline’s story, “Everyone had forgotten this girl, but now no one will forget.”