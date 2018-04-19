MADISON, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence plans to participate in a public forum in Milwaukee next week to tout the Republican tax overhaul.
The event on April 25 comes before Pence is to headline a fundraiser that evening for Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.
The tax discussion is organized by America First Policies, a group created to promote President Donald Trump's policies. Pence has been traveling the country hosting similar events to promote the tax changes.
Pence's visit will mark the first time he's visited Wisconsin since September. Trump carried Wisconsin by less than 1 point.
