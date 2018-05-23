NEW LONDON, Conn. — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's graduation ceremony.

Pence will deliver the keynote address at the Wednesday ceremony at the campus in New London, Connecticut.

President Donald Trump was the speaker at last year's ceremony. The president and vice present typically each address the graduating class at one of the federal service academies on a rotating basis.

The ceremony will mark the 137th commencement exercises at the academy.

Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. James E. Rendon called it a "great honor" to host the vice president.