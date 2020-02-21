ST. PAUL, Minn. — Vice President Mike Pence will campaign for President Donald Trump next month in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The Trump campaign announced Friday that Pence and his wife Karen will appear March 5 in Onalaska, Wisconsin, near LaCrosse. The couple will visit St. Paul the same day.
The visit will come just two days after Minnesota holds its presidential primary as part of Super Tuesday.
Wisconsin is seen as a critical battleground in the general election. Trump's victory there in 2016 was key to his winning a first term. He narrowly lost Minnesota and has vowed to win the state this cycle.
