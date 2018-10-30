MADISON, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence is planning to visit northwest Wisconsin this weekend to attend a campaign rally with Gov. Scott Walker.
Walker's campaign says Pence will join the governor for a rally Saturday at Valley Cartage, a trucking company in Hudson.
Pence's visit comes three days before Election Day, when Walker will face Democratic challenger Tony Evers. Polls show the race is a dead heat.
The visit comes after President Donald Trump rallied with Walker and Republicans last week in central Wisconsin. Pence was last in the state on Oct. 10 for a pair of Walker fundraisers.
Former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden was in Wisconsin on Tuesday for a pair of Democratic rallies on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus and a Milwaukee union hall.
