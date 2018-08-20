Vice President Mike Pence is heading back to Minnesota.

Minnesota Republican Party chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan announced Monday that Pence will return to Minnesota Aug. 30. It's the latest evidence of the White House's keen focus on Minnesota ahead of an election filled with competitive races in a state President Donald Trump nearly won in 2016.

Pence's upcoming visit will be the third White House stop to Minnesota in just over a month. Trump hosted a rally on behalf of Republican congressional candidate Pete Stauber in late July. Pence followed up to support Stauber earlier this month.

Stauber is one of several Minnesota candidates that could figure into the fight for control of the House. Republicans are also hoping to win Minnesota's 1st Congressional District and defend suburban incumbents.