ANDERSON, S.C. — Vice President Mike Pence is advocating for Trump administration trade policy and raising money for one South Carolina's most conservative lawmakers.

Pence is headlining congressman Jeff Duncan's barbecue fundraiser on Monday night in Anderson, South Carolina. Earlier Monday, Pence spoke at a metal fabrication business about the proposed U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

Organizers tout the annual Faith and Freedom BBQ, hosted by congressman Jeff Duncan, as South Carolina's largest annual gathering for conservatives.

Pence visited the state in March to help Sen. Lindsey Graham kick off his re-election bid.