– Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday described North Korea’s failed missile test as “a provocation” that highlighted the risks plaguing both the region and the United States, as the White House said President Donald Trump had an array of military, diplomatic and other options to respond.

“This morning’s provocation from the North is just the latest reminder of the risks each one of you face each and every day in the defense of the freedom of the people of South Korea and the defense of America in this part of the world,” Pence said at an Easter dinner at Yongsan military base in Seoul, South Korea, where he was beginning a 10-day tour of Asia.

Earlier, on board Air Force Two as Pence made his way to South Korea, a White House foreign policy adviser said the United States had had good intelligence about the launch both in advance and afterward, an intriguing statement that suggested the United States had the information it would have needed to take covert action against the latest launch, even as it left open the question of whether such interference occurred.

K.T. McFarland, Trump’s deputy national security adviser, declined Sunday to say whether the United States had sabotaged North Korea’s launch.

“You know we can’t talk about secret intelligence and things that might have been done, covert operations that might have happened,” McFarland, who was at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida and briefed him Saturday night on the launch, told Fox News. “So, I really have no comment on that, and nor should I.”

Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, Trump’s national security adviser, said the United States was developing an array of potential responses to North Korea’s latest move, in consultation with China.

“This latest missile test just fits into a pattern of provocative and destabilizing and threatening behavior on the part of the North Korean regime, and I think there’s an international consensus now — including the Chinese and the Chinese leadership — that this is a situation that just can’t continue,” McMaster said on ABC’s “This Week.” “The president has made clear that he will not accept the United States and its allies and partners in the region being under threat from this hostile regime with nuclear weapons, and so we’re working together with our allies and partners, and with the Chinese leadership, to develop a range of options.”

McMaster said the United States and its allies would aim to avoid a military response.

“It’s time for us to undertake all actions we can, short of a military option, to try to resolve this peacefully,” he said.

The White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity on a sensitive national security matter, said Trump had many military, diplomatic and other tools at his disposal should he choose to answer North Korea’s latest behavior. A nuclear test, though, would be a different case, the official added.

U.S. intelligence indicates that the missile was not an intercontinental ballistic missile but probably a medium-range one, which was launched from the same navy base as an April 5 attempt, and which failed after four to five seconds, the official added.

The Trump administration had been anticipating action this weekend because Saturday was the anniversary of the birth of Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of current North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, making it the country’s most important holiday and one often used to score propaganda points.

“We were expecting something particularly surrounding the birthday of his grandfather, so, it wasn’t a surprise,” McFarland said. “I don’t have any particular comment on what happened with the North Korean missile, but it was a fizzle.”

Trump, who is spending Easter weekend at Mar-a-Lago, had no direct response to the launch, but he suggested Sunday that China was helping the United States formulate a strategy to counter the North Korean menace, and that he was refraining from calling Beijing a currency manipulator in part because of that cooperation.

“Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens!” Trump tweeted on Sunday.

Pence arrived at Camp Bonifas on Monday morning for a briefing with military leaders and to meet with U.S. troops stationed there. The U.S.-South Korean military camp is just outside the DMZ. Pence is scheduled to meet with Hwang Kyo-ahn, the acting president of South Korea, on Monday to discuss the North Korean threat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.