Vice President Mike Pence will roll into Minnesota Thursday morning to meet with farmers and steelworkers in a Midwestern push to talk up the benefits of President Donald Trump’s revised trade pact with Mexico and Canada.

In response, Democrats will host a competing event Thursday morning at the State Capitol where DFL Chairman Ken Martin is expected to criticize Pence and the Trump administration as having “done real harm to the health and livelihoods” of Minnesotans, especially farmers.

Pence is scheduled to visit R & J Johnson Farms in Glyndon, near Fargo- Moorhead, where he will take a tour and talk to farmers about how the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) would help them.

Pence will visit Gerdau Ameristeel in St. Paul to tour the steel mill and give a speech to employees.

Pence has embarked on a national tour this spring to rally support for the USMCA with earlier stops in Michigan and Indiana. President Donald Trump and the leaders of Mexico and Canada signed USMCA in November at the G-20 Summit in Buenos Aires. But the revised trade pact still needs Congressional approval to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the trade deal struck in 1994.

The new trade agreement “would likely have a positive impact on all broad industry sectors within the U.S. economy,” with manufacturing experiencing the largest percentage gains in output, exports, wages, and employment. according to an analysis by the United States International Trade Commission.

It could add a modest $70 billion to the $21 trillion U.S. economy and create 176,000 new jobs. It also provides for the free flow of data, critical for banks, airlines and online retailers, according to the Washington Post.

Sen. Ron Wyden, (D-Ore.), ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee called the new trade deal “at best a minor update to NAFTA,” according to the Washington Post.

A revamped trade deal with Mexico and Canada is part of the Trump Administration’s larger agenda to change the United State’s trade posture around the globe.

In 2018, Trump imposed tariffs on imported steel, aluminum and solar panels, among other goods, saying they were necessary for national security, for leverage in trade negotiations and to bolster U.S. industry, according to the Washington Post.

Trump took to Twitter last weekend and threatened steeper tariffs against China. Supporters of the existing tariffs including the Alliance for American Manufacturing say nearly 13,000 factory jobs have been created or saved and investments are now being made in American steel and aluminum plants, according to the Washington Post.

But one Washington D.C.-based think tank, the Peterson Institute for International Economics, has calculated that every steel factory job saved or created costs American consumers and businesses more than $900,000 annually.

An Associated Press analysis also found that the Trump administration has granted more than 370 companies tariff exemptions on 4 million tons of imported steel.

Pence’s Minnesota visit follows a campaign stop Trump made here in April. The president stopped by a Burnsville trucking company where he talked taxes and said he was optimistic he could win Minnesota’s 10 electoral votes in the 2020 election.