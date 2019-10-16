– Attorneys for Vice President Mike Pence and Rudy Giuliani informed Congress on Tuesday that neither man will cooperate with the House’s impeachment probe.

Meanwhile, former Congressman Pete Sessions, R-Texas, has been issued a subpoena by a New York grand jury probing his interactions with Giuliani and two associates who were arrested last week and charged with campaign finance violations, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

The vice president’s office called House Democrats’ action a “self-proclaimed” and “purported” impeachment inquiry, and urged lawmakers “to first seek information from primary sources that may be responsive to your broad requests.”

Giuliani’s lawyer said in a letter to the committees that the former New York mayor “will not participate because this appears to be an unconstitutional, baseless, and illegitimate ‘impeachment inquiry.’ ”

Democrats had subpoenaed Giuliani and requested documents from Pence’s office.

President Donald Trump also complained about a lack of “transparency” in the ­accelerating Democratic-led impeachment inquiry as House investigators heard from another key State Department official behind closed doors at the Capitol.

Hunter Biden

George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state responsible for Ukraine, met with lawmakers to testify about a campaign by Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, to pressure Ukraine into investigating the president’s political rival, former Vice President and 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden, and his son Hunter.

On Monday, Fiona Hill, the former National Security Council’s top Russia and Europe adviser, told investigators that Bolton was infuriated by Giuliani’s shadow operation.

Hill said Bolton, who instructed her to raise the matter with White House lawyers, even likened Giuliani to a “hand grenade,” according to two people familiar with her testimony. Hill also testified that Bolton wanted to make clear he was not involved and very opposed to what he described as the “drug deal” between acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who were also involved in the effort, the people said.

Some lawmakers and congressional aides have spoken privately about possibly summoning Bolton and Mulvaney to testify, although they deferred to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on next steps.

House Democrats huddled behind closed doors Tuesday to discuss the status of the inquiry.

Giuliani tweeted the official letter from his attorney, Jon Sale, a Miami lawyer and one-time law school classmate of Giuliani, to counsel for the House committee overseeing the impeachment probe that says the former mayor won’t comply with congressional subpoenas.

“I will not participate in an illegitimate, unconstitutional, and baseless ‘impeachment inquiry,’ ” Giuliani wrote in a tweet.

In the letter, Sale said that Giuliani agrees with the reasons White House counsel Pat Cipollone laid out earlier this month in explaining that the White House would not cooperate with Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

“In addition, the subpoena is overbroad, unduly burdensome, and seeks documents beyond the scope of legitimate inquiry,” Sale said. “Moreover, documents sought in the subpoena are protected by attorney-client, attorney work-product, and executive privileges.”

Giuliani, a former U.S. attorney, also confirmed that Sale was no longer representing him and that he’d only retained him “for the sole purpose of analyzing the request and responding.”

Giuliani added, “At this time, I do not need a lawyer.”

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., tweeted that the House should hold Giuliani in contempt.

“Take it from a real lawyer, subpoenas aren’t optional. The House should hold Rudy in contempt,” she tweeted.

In an exchange with reporters before a meeting at the Capitol, Energy Secretary Rick Perry defended Trump’s communications with Ukraine.

“I was involved in that more than anybody,” Perry said. “And I never saw or heard anything that was untoward — not by the president, not by anybody.”

During their July phone call, Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open an investigation into Biden. Trump later said that Perry had asked him to make the call; Perry told reporters that he did it so that the two could talk about energy issues.

House Democrats have subpoenaed Perry as part of their impeachment inquiry. Perry declined to say Tuesday whether he will comply by the Oct. 18 deadline, saying only, “We will address it as the White House deems appropriate.”

He also declined to speculate on whether Giuliani has been helping or hurting Trump.

“I don’t know; you’d have to ask Mr. Giuliani,” he said.