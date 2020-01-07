MEXICO CITY — A fire on an oil platform off Mexico injured three workers Tuesday before being put out about an hour later, state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos reported.
The company commonly referred to as Pemex announced via Twitter that the injured employees were taken from the Akal-C 6 platform in the Gulf of Mexico to the coastal city of Ciudad del Carmen for treatment.
The fire broke out around 10 a.m. and was extinguished at 10:50 a.m., Pemex said.
It added that the platform had resumed normal operations and that the cause of the blaze was under investigation.
