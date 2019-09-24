– Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been quietly sounding out top allies and lawmakers about whether the time has come to impeach President Donald Trump, according to Democratic officials, a major development in the ongoing investigation of the president that suggests the House could eventually vote to oust him.

Pelosi, according to senior House Democrats and congressional aides, has asked colleagues whether they believe that Trump’s own admission that he pressured a Ukrainian leader to investigate a political foe is a tipping point. She was making calls as late as Monday night to gauge support in the caucus, and many leadership aides who once thought Trump’s impeachment was unlikely now say they think it’s almost inevitable.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak frankly.

Pelosi’s office declined to comment Monday night. But an official familiar with her thinking said most members have been calling her and those conversations have focused on whether the House can get a whistleblower complaint about Trump.

Pelosi, D-Calif., had made it clear on Sunday that she would no longer stand for months of administration stonewalling.

In a letter to Republicans and Democrats, she wrote, “If the administration persists in blocking this whistleblower from disclosing to Congress a serious possible breach of constitutional duties by the president, they will be entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness which will take us into a whole new stage of investigation.”

Pelosi’s conversations — and reconsideration of her long-held position that impeachment is too divisive — comes amid a new clamor for impeachment in the House Democratic Caucus. A group of moderate lawmakers from swing districts is now backing an impeachment inquiry, and Democrats say there’s been a significant shift in the tenor of the discussion following reports that Trump pressured Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, and his family.

Trump on Monday denied that he offered military aid to the Ukraine leader only if the country launched a probe.

Seven freshman Democrats with previous service in the military, defense and U.S. intelligence said Monday night that if the allegations against Trump are true, “We believe these actions represent an impeachable offense.”

“We have devoted our lives to the service and security of our country, and throughout our careers, we have sworn oaths to defend the Constitution of the United States many times over. Now, we join as a unified group to uphold that oath as we enter uncharted waters and face unprecedented allegations against President Trump,” the seven wrote in an opinion article in The Washington Post.

The seven — Reps. Gil Cisneros of California, Jason Crow of Colorado, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Elaine Luria of Virginia, Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia — said they did not arrive at their decision lightly and called on their colleagues to use all congressional authorities, including impeachment hearings, to “address these new allegations, find the truth and protect our national security.”

In one telling shift, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., issued a lengthy statement Monday calling Trump’s conduct a “reckless abuse of power” and a “turning point.” A close Pelosi ally of similar views and temperament, she described being previously hesitant to pursue impeachment for similar reasons as the speaker has stated: the fear that it would divide the country and a Senate acquittal might backfire.

But she said her thinking had changed, writing that an impeachment inquiry “may be the only recourse Congress has” to reproach Trump.

“Congress must meet this pivotal moment in our nation’s history with decisive action,” she wrote.

Senior Democratic officials cautioned that no steps have been finalized and that there were questions about timing and how to conduct the proceedings. Some Democrats, for example, want House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., to have a role in whatever impeachment process moves ahead. Some senior Democrats are also discussing the possibility of a special select committee that would combine House Judiciary with other panels such as the Intelligence Committee.

Meanwhile, House leaders are planning to hold a vote on a resolution to either condemn Trump’s actions or express the sense of the House that the administration turn over the whistleblower complaint, a move liberals are already dismissing as insufficient. The language has not been finalized.

Until then, lawmakers have been anxiously speculating about what Pelosi, who has been reluctant about impeachment, will do. The speaker is concerned about the political blowback for her majority makers — the Democrats who won seats in districts where Trump prevailed in 2016.

In the Senate, Republicans have made it clear that they are standing with Trump and are unlikely to convict him if a trial occurs.

Impeachment dominated a meeting of chiefs of staff for lawmakers in competitive districts on Monday, according to one official familiar with the talks. The individual said the session grew heated an angry, pitting those congressional aides who thought it was time to back impeachment against those who worry about the political fallout.

Meanwhile, freshman Democrats — most of whom were back in their districts Monday - have been in constant discussion about how to respond to the Ukraine controversy. Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., the freshman representative to leadership, was planning to host an emergency call Monday night on the matter.

The drama is all building toward a climax Thursday, a make-or-break moment in the eyes of House Democratic leaders. Pelosi gave the director of national intelligence until then to turn over a whistleblower complaint that details Trump’s conversations with Ukraine.

Under the law, any matter deemed of “urgent concern” is supposed to be shared with Congress. But the Trump administration has refused to hand over the document — despite an inspector general’s determination that it has met that “urgent” threshold.

“The Director of National Intelligence must comply with the law on Thursday,” Rep. John Larson, D-Conn. “If not, the Trump administration has left Congress with no alternative but for the House to begin impeachment proceedings, which I will support.”

On Monday night, 145 Democrats backed impeachment, well over a majority of the caucus. But Pelosi has long said that any impeachment would need public support as well as backing from some Republicans.

Currently, she has neither. Voters still overwhelming disapprove of Democrats impeaching the president.