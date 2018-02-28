SAO PAULO — Sixth-seeded Guido Pella of Argentina advanced in the Brasil Open on Tuesday by beating France's Corentin Moutet 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
In the next round of the clay-court tournament, Pella will face Chilean Nicolas Jarry, who had a thrilling 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 victory over Serbian Dusan Lajovic.
No. 7 seed Tennys Sandren of the United States was eliminated by Brazilian Rogerio Silva 6-0, 6-4.
Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci once more disappointed his home fans. Argentina's Horacio Zeballos beat him 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3 and will next play fourth-seeded Gael Monfils of France.
Silva will play Argentina's Nicolas Kicker in the round of 16. Kicker beat Dominican Victor Estrella Burgos 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Austria's Sebastian Ofner got through with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Italy's Marco Cecchinato.
