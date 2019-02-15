NEW ORLEANS — Anthony Davis missed the second half of New Orleans' game against Oklahoma City on Thursday night with what the Pelicans said was a left shoulder injury.

It is unclear how the injury might affect Davis' availability for this weekend's NBA All-Star festivities. Davis was selected for the All-Star Game for the sixth straight season. But if he plays, he'll represent a team he has no plans to remain with long term.

Davis announced on Jan. 28 that he won't sign an extension with New Orleans and wants to be traded to a contending team. However, he was not traded by the Feb. 7 deadline for this season.

Davis was in the starting lineup against the Thunder and played 16 minutes during the first half. He scored 14 points, grabbed four rebounds, assisted on two baskets and blocked a shot in 16 minutes on the court. His performance helped New Orleans take a 66-63 lead into halftime. But in the final seconds of the half, Davis fouled Nerlens Noel while trying to block the Thunder forward's shot with his left hand.

As Davis walked to the locker room for halftime, he appeared to keep his left arm still while his right arm swayed normally.

Davis did not emerge from the locker room to start the second half and the club announced his injury status shortly afterward.

Davis has averaged 28.5 points and 13.1 rebounds this season.