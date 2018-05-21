– When the rivers of lava forced thousands to flee this month, many people on Hawaii's Big Island pointed with awe toward the drizzle-shrouded volcanic crater where Pele — known as "the woman who devours the earth" — usually dwells.

"Our deity is coming down to play," said Lokelani Puha, 52, a hula dancer and poet who evacuated as the lava encroached, referring to Hawaii's goddess of volcanoes and fire. "There's nothing to do when Pele makes up her mind but accept her will."

Hawaiians have endured the overthrow of their kingdom, annexation by the United States and policies aimed at obliterating the Hawaiian language. But in a striking display of the resilience and adaptability of Native Hawaiian culture, the exaltation of Pele has not only persisted through the centuries, but seems to be strengthening with every bone-rattling eruption of Hawaii's volcanoes.

The Kilauea volcano has already laid waste to dozens of homes this month, triggering earthquakes, releasing lethal gases and setting forests ablaze, and on Monday it showed few signs of subsiding.

A lava stream over the weekend blocked a highway that people have been using as an escape route. It reached the ocean to produce a caustic plume of acid fumes laced with fine volcanic glass specks. On Monday, a new flow began moving toward a geothermal plant, raising fears over the potential release of volcanic gases from wells on the site. Flying lava shattered a man's leg while he was on the third-floor balcony of his home on rural Noni Farms Road.

And yet many living in Kilauea's shadow welcome the eruption, express reverence for Pele and thank her — even when the lava destroys their home.

"My house was an offering for Pele," said Monica Devlin, 71, a retired schoolteacher whose home was destroyed by a lava flow. "I've been in her backyard for 30 years," she reflected, doing the math on when she moved here from Northern California. "In that time I learned that Pele created this island in all its stunning beauty. It's an awe-inspiring process of destruction and creation and I was lucky to glimpse it."

In a state where ethnic tension sometimes simmers beneath a veneer of tranquillity, proclaiming veneration for Pele is something uniting many Native Hawaiians and outsiders, though their methods for doing so often vary.

Scholars of Hawaiian culture point out that the honorific name for Pele is Pelehonuamea, incorporating the deity's sacred connection to the Earth, the oceans and the red color of lava. Many Hawaiians call the goddess Madame Pele or Tutu Pele, using an affectionate term for grandmother while making it implicitly clear they are Pele's descendants.

In Pahoa, a lava flow in 2014 threatened the town, but in the end destroyed just one home, stopping at the recycling facility. Paintings of Pele, often portrayed as a woman cradling fire in her hands, hang in shops. Visitors can dine at Pele's Kitchen or stay at a bed-and-breakfast near Volcanoes National Park called Pele's Breath.

There are some kanaka maoli, as Native Hawaiians call themselves in their resurgent language, who express irritation over such interpretations of Pele, contending that the deity is growing angry with outsiders settling in the forest without thoroughly learning about her ways.

"It's not the outsiders' fault," said Kimo Awai, 67, a hula teacher and lecturer on Hawaiian culture.

"Puna is to believers of Pele what the Vatican City is to Roman Catholics," Awai said. "The outsiders, some of them, they don't know any better."