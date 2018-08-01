, -- Stir Candelario had three hits and scored two runs, and Matthew Peguero allowed just one hit over five innings as the DSL Rays1 beat the DSL Dodgers Robinson 3-0 on Wednesday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the DSL Dodgers Robinson.

Carlos Garcia got Yhostin Chirinos to fly out with runners on first and second to end the game for his fourth save of the season.

Peguero (5-1) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two.

In the bottom of the second, DSL Rays1 grabbed the lead on a triple by Jose Del Palacio that scored Candelario. The DSL Rays1 then added single runs in the third and eighth innings. In the third, Alfredo Balbuena hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jhosner Vargas, while Candelario scored on an error in the eighth.

Carlos Duran (0-2) went three innings, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out three in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Dodgers Robinson were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the DSL Rays1's staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com