Model, TV personality and entrepreneur Heidi Klum keeps extraordinarily busy. As the former longtime host, along with Tim Gunn, of "Project Runway", Klum spent 16 seasons both guiding and chastising aspirational designers hoping to avoid getting that dreaded "auf Wiedersehen" at the end of each episode. In addition, she appears on "America's Got Talent" and "Germany's Next Top Model," and has her own swimwear and lingerie lines, Heidi Klum Intimates.

Klum has been traveling internationally for modeling gigs for decades.

Short trips for work mean efficient packing and a single carry-on. Her tip: Try on your outfits before packing the suitcase. "Just throwing things in and then figuring out later what goes with what means that you're just like, 'Oh, I brought the wrong shoes, that doesn't go, et cetera,' " she said.

Here's what she packs on every trip.

Burton suitcase

"I love the Burton luggage. I have the biggest one, and if it's too heavy, you can separate it into two, which is awesome. It has a zipper that goes all the way around, and then you can actually just halve it because sometimes they're like [at the check-in desk], 'Omigod, we can't take this on board,' and then you ask them, 'Can I pay?' and it goes on, and they're like, 'No, it's too heavy," so, boom, I make two suitcases out of my one."

Caftan

"It doesn't have to be over-bedazzled; you're wearing it just to run around in your hotel room or wherever. Also because I don't want to get marks anywhere, that's why I don't wear tight jeans or anything like that before I have to go to an event, because if you wear tight pants then you have the lines from the jeans that are cutting into your legs and that doesn't look good."

Swimsuits

"I'm bringing way too many swimsuits. I can probably change into a new swimsuit two or three times a day."

Blotting papers

"I get them from Tatcha, I think they're from Japan, and I order them online in bulk. This is the best thing that everyone should have. When I go out to dinner at night, I always bring this little packet of blotting paper because instead of re-powdering, re-powdering, and re-powdering, you powder once to set the makeup and the foundation, and that's it. And you shouldn't always re-powder and re-powder and re-powder, because at the end of the night, someone pats you on the back and it all falls off your face."

Sunglasses

"I probably bring like 15 pairs, something like that. Is that a lot?"